Critical Analysis: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -451.41% -255.75% Uber Technologies -1.07% -4.57% -1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Live Current Media and Uber Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 0 31 0 3.00

Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and Uber Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media $490,000.00 0.30 -$15.73 million ($0.12) -0.01 Uber Technologies $31.88 billion 2.87 -$9.14 billion ($0.22) -203.83

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Live Current Media on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. Uber Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

