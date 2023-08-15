Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at $12,836,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 24,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,091. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

