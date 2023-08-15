Cresco Labs (CRLBF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.98 million. On average, analysts expect Cresco Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

