Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $47.10 million and $18.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 251,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

