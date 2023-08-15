Covenant Trading Down 11.9% This Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $27,646.69 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,799,092 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

