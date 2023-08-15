CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Raised by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CSGP traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.90. 459,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,957. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

