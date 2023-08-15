Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90.55 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $8.09 or 0.00027687 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $90.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00013143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.