Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

