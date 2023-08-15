Cormark Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$17.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Victoria Gold stock opened at C$7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.63. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.56 and a 52-week high of C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

