Cormark Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$17.50

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCXFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Victoria Gold stock opened at C$7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.63. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.56 and a 52-week high of C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

