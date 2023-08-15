Cormark Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$17.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
VGCX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
