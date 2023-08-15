CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) General Counsel Sells $803,300.00 in Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $803,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

NYSE CEIX traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,597. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.86. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $84.21.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

