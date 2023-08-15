ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

