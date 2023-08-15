Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 21,236 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,236 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $108,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. 25 LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,352,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 154,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 134,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.13. 4,609,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,805,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

