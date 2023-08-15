Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,082,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030,318 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 2.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.70% of Enbridge worth $536,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 1,450,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,145. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

