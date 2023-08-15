Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 113,147 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474,797 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 113,147 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $126,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

AEM stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 650,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,330. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.