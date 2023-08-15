Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462,279 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $42,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CGI by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in CGI by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.96. 12,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

