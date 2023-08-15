Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,657 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Pembina Pipeline worth $171,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 202,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,736. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

