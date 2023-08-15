Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,507,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $65,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 632,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,996 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cameco by 136.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 650,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,852,000 after purchasing an additional 509,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 859,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 232.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

