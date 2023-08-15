Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,156 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $93,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,792,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. The stock has a market cap of $366.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

