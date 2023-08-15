Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $94.89 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461,102 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Manulife Financial worth $94,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

