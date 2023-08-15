Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,629,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 821,197 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $296,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,361,000 after purchasing an additional 319,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 563,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 390.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

