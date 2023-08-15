Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,138,210 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,951,384 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138,210 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.68% of Barrick Gold worth $221,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 239.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $158,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038,440 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $188,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.32. 4,377,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,209,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

