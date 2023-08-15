Conflux Market Capitalization Tops $600.01 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $600.01 million and $53.87 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,166,715,591 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,166,430,453.2502937 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18223493 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $12,622,848.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

