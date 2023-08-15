Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) PT Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMDXF stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.