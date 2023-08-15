Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) PT Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
Shares of CMDXF stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.
About Computer Modelling Group
