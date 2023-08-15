Comparing RXO (RXO) & Its Peers

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RXO to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,587.83% 10.82% -3.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RXO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 107 926 1835 31 2.62

Earnings & Valuation

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 34.66%. Given RXO’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares RXO and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 176.29 RXO Competitors $3.78 billion $228.37 million 32.10

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RXO rivals beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

