Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 234,210 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 5,153,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,784,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

