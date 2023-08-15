Colgate-Palmolive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,153 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 123% compared to the average volume of 5,908 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $74.55. 2,703,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,250. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.