Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of CCOI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 708,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,456. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $440,888.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,001,885.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $440,888.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,948,781 shares in the company, valued at $309,001,885.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,678,737. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

