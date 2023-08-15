Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.44

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$49.44 and last traded at C$49.88, with a volume of 12109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$700.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.71.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$767.60 million for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 2.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.870155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.731 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cogeco’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Articles

