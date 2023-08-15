Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 313.3 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOF remained flat at $150.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $118.43 and a 1 year high of $169.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.08.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.