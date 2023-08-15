Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $7.72.
Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Opportunities Fund
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.