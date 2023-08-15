Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Clever Leaves Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of Clever Leaves stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 121,934 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,064,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 196,531 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

