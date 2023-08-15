Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

Clene Price Performance

CLNN stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CLNN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $253,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at $640,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,841,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,414. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clene by 88.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

