Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 405.05% from the company’s previous close.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

CLSD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 534,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,077. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.09. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

