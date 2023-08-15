Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CLSD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

