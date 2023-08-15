Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,454 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $72,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. 5,721,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,526,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.