Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

