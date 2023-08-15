Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
