Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. Cineplex has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $8.65.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

