Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 727,654 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 204,825 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.39.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter valued at about $10,425,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 6.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 658,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 220,589 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

