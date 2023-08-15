Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,551,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,533,414 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 253,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 198,892 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 8,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,502,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

