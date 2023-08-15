China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,673,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 17,266,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPWIF remained flat at C$0.36 on Tuesday. China Power International Development has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

