Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price target on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ REFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,001. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $270.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 61.75% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 51.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 632.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

