Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.99 on Tuesday, hitting $160.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,125. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $298.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

