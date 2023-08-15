Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $6.81

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.45. Central Puerto shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 14,859 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Central Puerto in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Central Puerto Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

