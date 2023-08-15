Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Short Interest Update

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 6,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Centene Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 954,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,272. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $97.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

