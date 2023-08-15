Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 857,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,142,392 shares.The stock last traded at $181.15 and had previously closed at $183.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.01.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,176 shares of company stock worth $50,996,963. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Celsius by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Celsius by 52.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Celsius by 146.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

