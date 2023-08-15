CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $0.90.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CDL Hospitality Trusts
- What is Put Option Volume?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Esports
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.