Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) recently:
- 8/7/2023 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $161.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $171.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2023 – Cboe Global Markets is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.53. 758,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average of $137.45.
Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
