Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 185,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $110.17. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $89,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

