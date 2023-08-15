Cascades Inc. (CAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 1st

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Cascades Stock Down 0.4 %

Cascades stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 47,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$7.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Cascades alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAS shares. CIBC raised their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.80.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.