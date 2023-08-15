Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CARM opened at $6.28 on Friday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $252.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARM. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

